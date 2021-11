School officials say there were no injuries and all students were taken to school on a different bus.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Siloam Springs School District Facebook, Route 4 school bus was involved in a "very minor" accident Monday, Nov. 15 morning.

School officials say there were no injuries and all students were moved to another bus and taken to school.

The transportation department will be in contact with the parents of all students who rode the bus this morning.

There were no details on the cause of the accident.