Siloam Springs runaway found

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — UPDATE: Talexia Hollimon has been found.

Original story:

The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Talexia Hollimon left her residence on April 1 and has not returned home, according to police.

Talexia is described as an African American female weighing 136 pounds, 5’, 4” tall, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a tie-dye blue t-shirt with an eye on it.