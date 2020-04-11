Siloam Springs School District pivoting students to online learning during Thanksgiving week

The school district says the move will allow students to have a full week at Thanksgiving with no onsite instruction.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District announced Wednesday (Nov. 4) that it would be pivoting students to remote learning on November 23 and November 24 (Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week).

The school district says the move will allow students to have a full week at Thanksgiving with no onsite instruction, giving them the ability to enjoy time with their families. Faculty members will also use the time to get caught up and plan for the remainder of the semester.

Siloam Springs schools will share the instructional expectations for the two remote learning days soon. They will also provide information concerning how to access school meals for students over the Thanksgiving break.

"As we plan to meet the challenges of finishing out the remainder of this first semester, it has become clear that we are all experiencing higher levels of stress and exhaustion than normal. Our staff is tired from planning, teaching, and providing feedback to students in both an onsite setting and a remote setting. Our students are tired from adhering to safety guidelines and learning in a constantly changing educational environment. These burdens have been added on top of the usual pressures affecting both staff and students during a normal year," stated Jody Wiggins, superintendent of the Siloam Springs School District.