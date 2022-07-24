Siloam Springs PD educates on active attacks scenarios

If you’re ever in a situation with an active attacker you should avoid the attacker, deny the attacker access to your area, and defend yourself by taking action.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — In light of the spike in mass shootings across the country, the Siloam Springs Police Department wants to bring awareness not only to citizens but to organizations and businesses too.

“It’s a continual thing, we teach it all the time it’s whenever local businesses want it and we’re willing to come out and help them out with that,” said Officer Joshua Fritz.

At this event, Officer Josh Fritz showed a video of actual attacks that happened and explained the three stages of disaster response, which are denial, deliberation, and decisive moment and how to respond during those situations.

“But, I think it’s really important for people to see that so they can kind of see how people with zero training respond to these type of events,” said Fritz.

According to the FBI, the definition of an active attack means more than a gun. It can also be machetes, knives, cars, and more. An active attack is attempted mass murder.

“Someone who is trying to kill as many people possible with the time they’re given,” explained Fritz.

Between 2000 and 2021 the number of active attacks in America has increased tremendously to 464 attacks. Most people believe the attacks happen at schools, but studies show otherwise.

“Schools are only about 15%. 15% of those 464 events were schools, Fritz said.”

50% of active attacks are at businesses, followed by public places.

Deborah Caldwell is a college professor in South Carolina and her sister encouraged her to come to Saturday’s presentation.

“I think the more we can know about it, the better prepared we are. It kind of demystifies things so it is less of a scary situation,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says she learned a lot at this event and feels better prepared and safer going into the new school year.

“Taking action is always the best thing like don’t freeze and see what you can do to mitigate the cost or the risk,” Caldwell said.

The Siloam Springs Police Department said they hope to make this event annually going forward. In the meantime, Officer Fritz’s main advice for those who haven’t received training on this topic is to get training and to keep educating yourself on active attack scenarios.

