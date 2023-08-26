Body recovered from Siloam Springs Kayak Park after swimmer reported missing

The park was closed while several agencies helped find a missing swimmer Saturday morning.

A body has been recovered after a person was reported missing while at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, city authorities said Saturday.

The City of Siloam Springs posted on Facebook on Aug. 26 saying the park was "temporarily closed due to an ongoing search and rescue operation in coordination with Benton County authorities."

This comes less than two weeks after three people at the park had to be rescued after being swept away in the current. All three were rescued and reported safe. The park was also temporarily closed after the incident.

"We kindly ask for your thoughts and prayers for the missing swimmer's family and for the first responders on the scene. We will provide updates as they become available," the City said on Saturday.

No information has been released on the person who died.