SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — The Siloam Springs Intermediate School will be closing their gym today after a truck crashed into the building.

A truck apparently ran off the road and hit the gym overnight around 4:00 a.m.

The school says they are working to make sure no structural damage took place before letting students back inside.