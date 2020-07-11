Siloam Springs Intermediate School closed for two weeks due to several positive COVID-19 tests

The school will be closed from Monday, November 9, 2020, to Friday, November 20, 2020. The week that follows will be Thanksgiving break.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District has decided to close Siloam Springs Intermediate School onsite instruction after several staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed from Monday, November 9, 2020, to Friday, November 20, 2020. The week that follows will be Thanksgiving break therefore the school will not be open until November 30.

The school is working to determine all those who were in close contact with those infected and is in the process of contacting any students or staff affected.