Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

Dressed as Cousin Eddie, Jeff Lee of Siloam Springs is gathering toys for his 9th annual Lee Family toy drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Toy Drive.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season.

Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.

"Doing a little bit more filling the RV with toys, giving back to a group called Loaves N' Fishes and their goal," said Lee. "It was kind of a mutual goal of ours. But we kind of got connected with some friends and said, 'Hey, this group is in some need.' They want to raise enough toys for 300 children."

Lee says it was always a dream of his to recreate the Christmas Vacation RV. He explained that he found the RV in October, which was in pristine condition. He and his son repainted the RV to imitate the movie's RV.

"I think we all get a little stressed out this time of year and here I am in a robe in my backyard in front of a big RV," said Lee. "If I'm willing to do something as silly as this, it's really not that big a deal no matter what kind of stress you got in your life. Calm down, enjoy your life and things are okay, have a little fun."

"We are beyond grateful and I have not even met him face to face yet. So I am super excited," said Jennifer Harvey, the pantry's director. "With the inflation of prices and things we have noticed that we have. We have so many more families this year than we've ever had that are needing help with food. So we knew that there was more of a need for toys this year."

Lee has a goal of gathering 1,000 toys for the drive. The Loaves N' Fishes director said they'll be distributing the toys to 300 children on the Dec. 17. Families will be invited to The Ridge Church to "shop" around, picking out what toys they'd like.

"Giving, whether it's to us or to somebody to help. It's a good feeling for you, you know, it's helping the community," Lee said. "But there's something about giving, not just this time of year, but knowing that there's a bigger purpose for what you're doing," said Lee.

Lee says you can email him at jeffleerodeo@gmail.com or Jennifer Harvey at jenniferharvey1379@gmail.com for toy pickup. You can also visit The Ridge Church's website to make monetary donations for the toy drive or to help the pantry. Lee will be in the Gentry Christmas Parade and says he'll be taking donations before and after the parade with his RV.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device