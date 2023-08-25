Siloam Springs: Captain Miller appointed interim chief of police

Captain Miller has worked for the Siloam Springs Police Department for 23 years.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) has appointed an interim chief of police.

Captain Scott Miller was selected for this position which will begin on September 1, 2023.

Captain Miller has worked for SSPD for 23 years and says it is a privilege to be selected as interim chief.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity,” said Capt. Miller.

He will be taking over the role of former Police Chief Allan Gilbert who will now be working as city administrator for Siloam Springs.

Gilbert says he will always remember his experience as chief.

"It has been one of my greatest honors and pleasures to serve as Police Chief the past four years,” Gilbert said. “It has simply been an amazing experience that I will never forget and always cherish.”

