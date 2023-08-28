Siloam Springs: 2 vehicles flee after running over woman

The woman was struck by two vehicles on North Hico Street according to police.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark — A woman from Siloam Springs was run over on North Hico and Meghan Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports.

The report states 36-year-old Lindsay Denise Poteet was "laying on the road," when she was "struck by two vehicles." This happened at around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say both vehicles which were traveling northbound, "fled the scene." The report states Poteet was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further details were released regarding this incident. Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this story.

