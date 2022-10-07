Signatures submitted for recreational marijuana measure, Pope County casino repeal

The signatures must first be certified by the SOS. It takes 89,151 valid signatures for an item to be approved for the ballot.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Two ballot titles were turned in Friday (July 8) to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s (SOS) office. If certified, Arkansas voters will vote on two questions, with one related to recreational marijuana, and the other involving a planned casino in Pope County.

Friday morning, the group behind the adult-use marijuana proposal, Responsible Growth for Arkansas, submitted more than 190,000 petition signatures and ballot title for certification. According to the filing made with the SOS, former state legislator and former Democratic Party of Arkansas official Eddie Armstrong is listed as the chairman of the group.

