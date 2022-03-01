Signature Bank launches bilingual market in Rogers

The initial market location is planned for downtown Rogers, and its staff of six to 10 will speak English and Spanish. Site selection is expected by this summer. Also, a branding effort is underway for the new market but has yet to be released.

“From a strategic perspective, we have continued to look at the markets we serve, and this is something we feel like we need to support,” said Scott Sandlin, chief strategy officer for Signature Bank. “As you look at the market locations we’re going into this year, we feel very confident this is one that we want to be in and be part of.”