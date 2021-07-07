Sidewalk seating sticking around in Fayetteville

For $2.50 per space and per day businesses in the downtown Fayetteville square can rent a maximum of three parking spaces from the city.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A temporary ordinance to make it easier for Fayetteville business to serve customers with outdoor dining is now permanent. The ordinance also all customer to walk outside with alcoholic beverages.

Several local businesses were hit hard in 2020 because of the pandemic, creating a series of changes. But not all of them negative. Some of those positive changes are becoming permanent in Fayetteville...

In July of 2020, to help keep local businesses afloat while promoting social distancing, the city of Fayetteville allowed businesses to operate parklets and sidewalk cafes...

Alex Ayala, owner of Zumba Kitchens in Fayetteville, said, “We always hoped when we built it that it would be a hopefully permanent.”

A parklet is a small platform that takes the space of on-street parking. For $2.50 per space and per day businesses in the downtown Fayetteville square can rent a maximum of three parking spaces from the city. The same goes for businesses on Dickson, except the cost is $5.

The City of Fayetteville now allowing them permanently. It’s part of the outdoor refreshment area ordinance.

Outdoor refreshment area ordinance allows bars, restaurants, and performance venues to allow customers to have alcoholic drinks outdoors. However, customers must stay inside the outdoor refreshment area boundary…

Xuma customer Courtney Lashar said, “It’s cool to be able to be out and walk around.” When speaking on about being able to drink walking around town.

Her friend Kat Clark followed saying, “And bar hop especially like golden hour happy hour not being like stuck inside and getting like see the city.”

The rules are in place from ten a-m to ten p-m...and customers must use official outdoor refreshment area cups and wear wristbands.

“It’s good to have the ORA (outdoor refreshment area) cups. Nice little change here in Fayetteville that we haven’t seen before,” Devin Krueger, manager at Tony’s NY Pizza.

Businesses that want to take part must apply through the city.

“It was a really seamless process. I think you may have had to fill out a piece of paper,” Ayala.

From there the city does the rest.

“They sent us the cups the wristbands the middle super easy for us,” Krueger said.

Both businesses and customers say they’re happy with the permanent changes.

“I love utilizing to like parking spaces as outdoor dining such as fun walking around and seeing people out and eating and being inside,” said Lashar.

“I think I need anything that kind of a loss as to better serve our customers is going to be have a positive impact on our business,” said Ayala.

If you’re a business wanting to apply to build a parklet they are only allowed where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour or less. However, the city says they may consider things on a case by case bases.