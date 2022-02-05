Rogers PD addresses video of 'shots fired' near sports complex

Rogers Police are investigating what some called "shots fired" near the Regional Sports Complex during a softball game in Rogers Sunday, May 1.

ROGERS, Ark. — After a scary situation at a softball game in Rogers on Sunday, May 1, the Rogers Police Department is investigating what some called "shots fired" near the ballfield.

Video spread online showing the exact moments players, parents and umpires responded to what sounded like gunfire nearby the Regional Sports Complex during a game. The young players immediately dropped to the ground, and parents scrambled to find where the sound was coming from.

In the middle of our championship game tonight when what sounded like gun shots started going off. There’s no worse feeling in the world then being separated from your babies not being able to protect them. I will post more about the weekend later.. For now I’m just thanking the good Lord for mine and our ball families safety. Posted by Holly Kincheloe on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Officers with the Rogers Police Department were called to the scene to investigate, but investigators found no evidence of shots being fired.

Following the investigation, it's believed it could have been a car backfiring nearby.

Public Information Officer Keith Foster released the following statement about the investigation:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media regarding gunshots being heard at the Regional Sports Complex on Sunday.

RPD was contacted by several callers about shots being fired in the area of the Rogers Regional Sports Park Sunday evening. Callers stated they heard what sounded like 4-6 gunshots.

Officers searched the area and made contact with a witness who stated they observed a vehicle that had backfired approximately 4-6 times.

Later that evening a video came to light in which shots from a firearm could be heard. From the video it appeared the shots were coming from the area to the south east of the baseball fields, which would be in the area near Dixieland Road.

Officers searched the area and did not find any evidence for the rounds discharged.

We did not receive any further callers in regards to this incident.”

Officer Foster went on to say that anyone who says it was gunshots is "speculating" and that police can not say it was gunshots because there is no evidence to back the claim. He also stated that there had been no reports of anyone being injured or medical calls for a shooting.

