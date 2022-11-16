Police respond to 'shots fired' call near Northside High School

No injuries were reported after Fort Smith police responded to a "shots fired" call near Northside High School.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to an alleged "shots fired" call near Northside High School Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the call came in from a location near the high school on Nov. 16.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police will release more information as it becomes available.

According to Sherry Cooper with the school district, Northside was on a code yellow which means a "lock-in." That has since been lifted after police cleared the scene.