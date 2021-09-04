Shoppers evacuate Clarksville Walmart after bike tire pops

According to Clarksville Police, customers were evacuated from the Clarksville Walmart located on Market Street after a loud pop was heard inside the building.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — According to Clarksville Police, customers were evacuated from the Walmart located on Market Street after a loud pop was heard inside the building Saturday (Sept. 4) afternoon.

Clarksville Police received a call at 4:15 p.m. saying there were gunshots inside the store. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirms the sound came from a tire that popped off of a bicycle.