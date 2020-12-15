x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

100 Johnson County kids receive gifts through Shop with a Cop event

Locals donated towards the nonprofit event all year to help families in need. All the money donated was used to purchase gifts for kids.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — 100 kids from Johnson County were treated to presents for the holiday season Monday night in part with the 12th Annual George and Wanda Dailey's Christmas for Kids Shop with a Cop Event. 

The event was held at the Clarksville Police Department from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. 

Locals donated towards the nonprofit event all year to help families in need. All the money donated was used to purchase gifts for 100 kids total from Clarksville, Lamar, Oark, Westside, and Scranton School Districts. 

Credit: Ashley Williamson

Officers from Clarksville, Lamar, Coal Hill, Arkansas State troopers, and members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office all took part in the event. Knights of Columbus and Tyson Foods donated food for the toy handout that happened on Monday.  

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity Gift Wrap Center opens in Fort Smith

RELATED: All things Holidays 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines and more