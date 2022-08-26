One injured after shooting at Washington County Fair, suspect not located

Police are investigating after a shooting injured one person at the Washington County Fairgrounds Friday night. The suspect has still not been located at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are investigating after a reported shooting at the Washington County Fair Friday night.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the fairgrounds for reports of a shooting.

Once police were on the scene, they found one victim and began first aid efforts. The victim, whose identity is not known at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Murphy says their initial investigation leads police to believe this was not a random act of violence. The suspect has not been located at this time.

Officers are still at the fairgrounds investigating.

Crowds of people were seen running towards the exits of the fairgrounds and vehicles were at a stand-still trying to leave.

***Shooting Investigation*** At approximately 10:30 PM, Fayetteville Police Officers responded to 2537 N. Mcconell AVE... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Friday, August 26, 2022