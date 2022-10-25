One dead after shooting in LeFlore County, 2 arrested

Sheriff Derryberry says the victim, identified as Chadwick Cooper, was shot multiple times.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting that took place in LeFlore County Tuesday, Oct. 25 morning.

According to Sheriff Rodney Derryberry with the LeFlore Co. Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place outside Shady Point on Calhoun Rd. Latham Road South.

Officials say the disturbance call came in as a suicide at around 7:30 - 8 a.m.

Sheriff Derryberry says the victim, identified as Chadwick Cooper, was shot multiple times.

Officials say investigators got a search warrant and the suspect is now in custody and cooperating. The suspect is identified as Landon Patillo.

Another woman identified as Stacy Moffett was taken into custody at the scene on outstanding felony warrants according to officials.

No further information has been released at this time.

