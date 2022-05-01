Police investigate two shootings in Fort Smith

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound in the abdomen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to Martin Luther King Park and a local hospital for a shooting incident Sunday, May 1, at approximately 4:48 p.m.

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound in the abdomen. The severity of his condition is still unknown at this time.

Please see below regarding information about a shooting incident that occurred today. pic.twitter.com/oXpgKb3UqA — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) May 1, 2022

Police responded to both locations and shortly after responded to a second shooting in the 5000 block of South 28th St. at around 5:53 p.m.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected and no arrests have been made at this time. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to dial 911 or call FSPD at 479-709-5000.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Please see below for information regarding a second shooting incident that occurred today. pic.twitter.com/4ksp0Todky — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) May 1, 2022

