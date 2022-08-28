Fort Smith police identify man killed in N. 52nd Street shooting

According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m.

When police arrived, it was determined that two people had exchanged fire. Police say as a result of the shooting, one person died, who later was identified as 33-year-old Steven Boggs. A second person was taken to a local hospital.

Fort Smith police said that person was "in critical condition."

FSPD says no arrests have been made at this time but all involved parties have been accounted for.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

No further details have been released at this time and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5000

