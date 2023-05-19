Shooting in Fort Smith leaves one injured, suspect at large

The incident is believed to be isolated without threat to the public according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting at the 3400 block of Duke Avenue during the morning of Friday, May 19.

Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries but their status is unknown. The incident is believed to be isolated without threat to the public, according to police.

Officials say that no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.