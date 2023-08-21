Man dies after being shot "multiple times" in Fort Smith | Here's what we know

Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Fresno Street at around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, FSPD says they found 19-year-old Daevonte Nelson in a parking lot. Officials say Nelson had been "shot multiple times." He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have interviewed witnesses but have not made any arrests yet.

FSPD says more information will be released "when available."