Fort Smith police investigate shooting

Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting off Grand Avenue. Multiple injuries are possible.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night off Grand Avenue, near the 600 block of North 17th Street.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, multiple injuries are possible. Neighbors say they heard multiple shots fired.

It is unclear at this time what lead up to the shooting, or if police are searching for suspects.