Shooting at Southern Arkansas University leaves one student dead and another injured

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — A shooting occurred at Southern Arkansas University (SAU) early on Tuesday, (Aug. 11) in the Reynolds Center parking lot.

SAU has confirmed that one student was killed and another student was injured.

Joshua Keshun Smith, a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman, Arkansas has been named as the victim who lost his life.

At approximately 12:56 a.m., according to the University Police Department, three students who live off-campus came onto campus and met someone in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus Community Center.

After a brief discussion, numerous shots were fired.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another student was transported by ambulance to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The scene has been secured by the University Police Department, and the incident is under investigation.

SAU is asking the public to pray for the families involved and for the entire campus community.

On the university's Facebook page, SAU wrote, "When tragedy happens, we all must come together to reassure our students and campus community of our ongoing commitment to their safety. Now, more than ever, we must find ways to safely comfort one another. We are deeply saddened by the death of Josh Smith. Our prayers surround his family."

All necessary steps have been taken to secure the campus, and classes and late registration will continue as scheduled today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.