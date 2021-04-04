Shoe giveaway takes place in Springdale

Hundreds of families in the Springdale school district lined up at Sam's Furniture to receive a new pair of shoes for their kids.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hundreds of families in the Springdale school district lined up at Sam's Furniture Saturday (April 3), to receive a new pair of shoes for their kids.

“There’s a program at the school and they signed the kids up to get some shoes,” said Jeralgine Williams.

As Williams sat in line to claim her grandkid's new shoes, she couldn’t help but feel gratitude.

“It is very helpful because shoes are expensive and if you have to buy for two kids it gets more expensive,” said Williams.

Along with Williams, many other families received a care package today.

“Brand new pair of socks and shoes in a hope tote with a note of encouragement and love abs hygiene kit,” said Kyle Alexander.

Alexander said the organization Samaritans Feet organized the event through Springdale school district where families were chosen and then Sam’s Furniture bought the shoes for each kid on the list.

“Right now it’s the most important time of all regardless of masks or whatever to be taking care of your community,” said Alexander.

He says that’s just what the community did today, took care of one another which to Alexander was a great kick-off to Easter weekend.