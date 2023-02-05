Shinedown bringing tour to Walmart AMP

The Multi-Platinum®, chart-topping band will embark on their upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Oct. 5.

ROGERS, Ark. — Multi-Platinum®, chart-topping band Shinedown is set to take the stage on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Walmart AMP.

Gates to the event open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:50 p.m.

Presales start on Wednesday, May 3. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, May 5. Standard ticket prices range from $35-$125 plus applicable fees.

This week, the band’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio. This follows Shinedown’s recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with "Dead Don't Die." The single notched Shinedown their 20th No. 1 at the format. It became the most spun No. 1 song at the Active Rock format in a single week since 2016 when Metallica’s “Hard Wired” hit that milestone, and it is also the most played Shinedown No. 1 in one week at Active Rock.

The band is currently named No. 1 on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever No. 1s (18) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive NO. 1 hit singles including "Daylight," "Planet Zero" “Atlas Falls,” “GET UP,” ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “MONSTERS” and “DEVIL”, and landed each of their 30 singles in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, the most out of any artist in history.

The AMP is going digital. The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

According to the AMP, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

Other AMP Shows:

