Shiloh Christian community gather in prayer for Peyton Hillis

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Shiloh Christian community gathered on Sunday in prayer for former Razorback, Peyton Hillis, who is hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his family from drowning.

According to the Shiloh Youth Football program, Hillis volunteered as an assistant coach this year coaching his son, Orry, in the 2nd and 3rd-grade teams.

"One of the great things about being a body of believers is relationship and community, and it's about being not only here to pray for people, but it's also here, it's also to be here to support them through times like this," said Bryant Davis, coach, and head of the youth football program.

Kelsey Eursery says her son played with Orry.

"We just as a Shiloh family and community, we want him healed. We want him back at full capacity. We know that when one of us hurts all of his hurt," said Eursery.

"It was not a surprise to hear that Peyton went in the water after his child and that he got him to safety and that he was fine, and that he risked his life. And at this point, we're just praying that that's not what it's going to cost him," added Eursery.

Jordan Wright is a fellow Shiloh Christian coach, who worked alongside Hillis.

"That's sacrificial living. That's, that's selflessness. It's going out and risking it to save your kids. I mean, that's amazing," said Wright.

"At the end of the day, football is what we do. It's not who we are. And when something scary, scary like that happens to Damar Hamlin and we think about what's going on with Peyton. It makes us think that life is short and life is precious," said Davis. "We want him back and we want him healed. And we want to bring God glory through the midst of it."

5NEWS asked Eursery about Hillis' condition. They say that he's currently still in the hospital in critical condition.

