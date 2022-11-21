Sebastian County searching for missing Barling teen

14-year-old Madison Baker was reported missing on the evening of Monday, Nov. 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARLING, Ark. — According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's office, 14-year-old Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, and gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms with white shoes. She went missing from the D Street area in Barling.

She had left her phone at home to charge and was walking a few houses down to a babysitting job when she was last seen.

She has been entered into the national database as a missing person.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device