Sheriff: Teen fatally shoots friend while playing with gun

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says shooting happened Friday at a home near Lake Norfork in northern Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her friend while playing a game of hide-and-seek. 

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says shooting happened Friday at a home near Lake Norfork in northern Arkansas. 

According to a news release, the two 14-year-old girls were playing hide-and-seek when one of the girls found her father’s rifle and started playing with it, believing it to be unloaded. 

The gun discharged and struck the friend, killing her.  

Authorities say the girl who died was from Jonesboro. 

No names were released and the release said no foul play is suspected. 

