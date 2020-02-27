Sheriff: Man's body found near Beaver Lake, 4 suspects arrested

On Monday, officers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office were called out to the Van Hollow area near 303 and Hwy 12 because of a body being discovered on the side

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Four people have been arrested on suspicion of capital murder after a body was found near Beaver Lake on Monday (Feb. 24).

On Monday, officers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office were called out to the Van Hollow area near 303 and Hwy 12 because of a body being discovered on the side of the road.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Lavonte Jackson.

On Thursday (Feb. 27), four suspects were arrested in connection to Jackson's death.

Multiple people arrested after body found in Benton County 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

19-year-old Zackary Whitcomb is facing a Capital Murder felony charge, 26-year-old David Adair Jr. is facing a Capital Murder felony charge, 31-year-old Mark Brannan is facing an Abuse of Corpse felony charge, and 20-year-old Lydia Riggs was arrested but her charge(s) have not been posted.

All four suspect's bond hearings could happen on Friday (Feb. 28).

Jackson's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office doesn't know the manner of death as of now, but they do say there was a struggle.

His body was found on a dirt road in a ditch by someone driving to Beaver Lake on Monday around 3:00 p.m.

Jackson's body was in the ditch between 12 and 18 hours before he was discovered.