Sheep Dog deploying disaster response teams to southern states hit by Easter Sunday storms

ARKANSAS, USA — On Sunday and Monday, storms and tornadoes caused widespread destruction in the south, killing upwards of 35 people.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is deploying Disaster Response (DR) Teams immediately to southeast AR and northeast LA as well as the Chattanooga and Cleveland, TN, areas.
Deployments are anticipated to run Apr. 15, through Apr. 19.
SDIA is asking for donations to help with their efforts. “We know this is a difficult time for most, but if you are able, we would greatly appreciate you joining our DR Team by making any financial donation you can. No donation is too small, and every bit will help our Team assist those affected by the latest storms and tornadoes.”
SDIA also accepts donations of gift cards for fuel, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's.
As a non-profit that does not receive any federal or local government funding, SDIA relies on the generosity of the public.
To donate to SDIA visit sheepdogia.org.