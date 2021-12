The donations being accepted include new toys, new clothing of all sizes, gas and gift cards, or monetary.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is asking the community's help to brighten up Christmas in Kentucky after a tornado caused a major impact on many families.

They will head to Kentucky on Dec. 22 and are asking for donations of all kinds.

Below is a list of donations they are accepting.

New toys

New clothing (all sizes)

Monetary

Gas cards

Gift cards