ROGERS, Ark — Benton County officials say a shed was struck by lightning causing it to catch fire just outside of Rogers, near Beaver Lake.

The lightning strike and fire happened around 10:00 a.m. Friday (May 22).

The homeowners say that it exploded and a neighbor says she heard a loud boom when it happened.

The Lowell Fire Department and Beaver Lake Fire Department responded, and the fire is now out.