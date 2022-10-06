x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Severe weather photos - June 10

Multiple roads are currently flooded and closed due to heavy rain.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark — Heavy rains have been causing flash floods in the area closing multiple roads

Check out these severe weather photos.

Severe weather photos

1 / 6
KFSM

Related Articles

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.