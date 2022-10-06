Severe weather photos - June 10

Multiple roads are currently flooded and closed due to heavy rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — Heavy rains have been causing flash floods in the area closing multiple roads.

Check out these severe weather photos.

Severe weather photos 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.