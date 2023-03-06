Severe weather knocks down power lines in Lavaca

Trees and power lines were knocked down in Lavaca after severe weather hit the area.

LAVACA, Ark. — Severe weather affected many areas in Sebastian County, knocking down trees, equipment, and power lines leaving hundreds without electricity.

Lavaca took a big hit with storm damage in its area.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) had to assist the area and asked the public to avoid the area while it was worked on.

"We have reports coming in of significant storm damage in the Lavaca area. Deputies are on the scene assisting and assessing. Power lines, utility poles, trees, etc... Please avoid the Lavaca area for the time being if possible." wrote SCSO on Facebook.

