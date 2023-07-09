Severe weather disrupts Alma clinic phone services | Here's what you should do

Cornerstone Family Clinic says they have an alternate number patients can call instead.

ALMA, Ark. — Severe weather is causing many disruptions in Alma, Friday, Sept. 8, morning.

Cornerstone Family Clinic is experiencing an outage that is not allowing them to answer their main phone service line, 479-632-6688.

Officials with the clinic say Cox is working on the issue and ask patients to contact them at the office number at 479-407-2093.

