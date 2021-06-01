Several key positions unfilled at Fort Smith Public Schools

Summer is not a time for taking it easy as the Fort Smith Public Schools administration works to fill several key upper-level positions.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — School will begin for Fort Smith Public Schools in about six weeks. But summer is not a time for taking it easy as the FSPS administration works to fill several key upper-level positions.

The FSPS Board of Education accepted the resignation of Dr. Lisa Miller, Southside High School principal, at the board meeting Monday (June 28).

Miller has served as the school’s head administrator for three years, succeeding long-time principal Wayne Haver.

She began her career in education at Kimmons Junior High in 2003, where she taught science and social studies.

She then transferred to Ramsey Junior High teaching math and then served as principal at Coleman Junior High and the Freshman Academy in the Van Buren School District for eight years.

Miller was recently named the administrator of the year by the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association.

She resigned from her position because she is moving to Cincinnati, Ohio, to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

“The time I have spent at Southside High School has been the most rewarding of my career. The students, teachers, colleagues and friends I have met along this journey have impacted my life in more ways than I can express. I will always be proud of my time as a Southside Maverick and a part of the Fort Smith Public Schools,” Miller said.