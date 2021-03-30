x
Several City of Fayetteville park amenities will soon reopen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some City of Fayetteville park amenities that were closed in March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 will soon reopen to the public.

Restrooms, water fountains and basketball courts will reopen on April 3, according to Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department.

Park pavilions will also reopen to the public for reservations, beginning June 1.

Safety protocols and some restrictions for park amenities are still in place and may be reinstated as needed.

The parks department encourages everyone visiting the City parks and trails to continue wearing masks and practicing responsible health measures.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, click here

