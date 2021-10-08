Court docs say Blackshire family, City of Little Rock reach settlement

Court documents say an informal settlement has been reached between the family of Bradley Blackshire and the City of Little Rock.

According to court records, an informal settlement has been reached between the family of Bradley Blackshire and the City of Little Rock.

Blackshire was a 29-year-old who was shot and killed by former Little Rock Police Officer Charles Starks in February 2019 during a traffic stop.

The shooting was ruled justified by the prosecutor, which sparked multiple protests across the city.

Starks was fired from the police department, but a judge ordered the city to reinstate him in early 2020. However, the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed that decision in September 2021.

The exact amount of the settlement hasn't been reached at this time.