Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations

Arkansas residents have access to Smart911 which gives first responders "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency."

ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations.

According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency."

"Smart911 is a free service to all citizens across the state of Arkansas, which allows them to create a safety profile," said JP French, Smart911 state director for Arkansas. "The safety profile aids and assists call takers and 911 telecommunicators as well as our first responders, and not only responding effectively and efficiently. But having more situational awareness of what type of incident. I know, we're talking about the impact on our medic, emergency medical services today. But law enforcement, fire medical services, there's a direct impact with the information that can be contained within a safety profile"

The director explained that Arkansas leads many states, as the only one nationwide with Smart911 at every 911 call center. French explained that information provided in safety profiles also works in other states, but the service must be available to the corresponding 911 call center. French suggests visiting the Smart911 availability page if you are traveling out of state and need the service.

"Diabetes, autism, dementia, anything that you feel is important for our first responders to know, you have the ability to include that within your safety profile," said French.

"Those things are pertinent not just for the telecommunicators, but for the responding units, so the paramedic can be thinking of what possible actions they need to take to help treat the patient," said Brandy Moore, communications battalion chief for Central EMS.

According to their website, Central EMS "provides ambulance service to 920 square miles of Washington County, serving over 200,000 people."

According to director JP French, 66,000,000 people have a safety profile in the US. Nearly 200,000 people in Arkansas have a safety profile with 31,000 of those in Northwest Arkansas.

"When we started taking 911 calls in 1985, we were using a rotary dial telephone," said Steve Harrison, Chief of Central EMS. "If they have those profiles, and it comes up and these dispatchers can use them, then absolutely every bit of information, accurate information is extremely helpful."

"I want to stress the database is not searchable. So it's not a query database. The only time your information is assessable is when you are one of your family members that's in your profile calls 911. And it's presented to the call taker at that time," said JP French. "It is available to that call taker for 45 minutes to utilize that information. If they need additional supplemental information, or, you know, heaven forbid, the caller can't speak, or they're having a heart attack, or there's a fire and they're choking, all that pertinent information even if they can't communicate, it's available."

"In emergency services time is key. I mean, it can make a difference in life or death. So all of the information that we can have on the front end if you cannot provide, it is monumental," said Battalion Chief Moore.

You can visit the Smart911 website to sign up and more about the service.

