Sequoyah County declared 'Second Amendment sanctuary' by Sheriff Larry Lane

Sheriff Larry Lane has declared Sequoyah County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary, a symbolic gesture already protected by the Constitution.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane is joining other sheriffs across Oklahoma who have declared their counties to be Second Amendment sanctuaries.

In a memo sent to Sequoyah County residents, Sheriff Lane said that as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, it's his goal to protect the citizens without infringing on their rights to possess firearms.

It's a move that doesn't carry much weight since the Second Amendment of the Constitution already protects citizens' rights to bear arms.

In relation to state law, the Second Amendment sanctuary declarations seem to be symbolic gestures.

Oklahoma is a Dillion's Rule State, meaning local governments are limited to powers expressly granted to them by the state legislature. Most regulations of firearms are decided by the legislative branch of Oklahoma - e.g., Oklahoma Senate and House members.

Senator Warren Hamilton (R-OK) introduced legislation to the 58th Oklahoma general assembly, the would make Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary. A move that Sheriff Lane says he supports. Hamilton also introduced legislation that bars govenrment-related agencies from forcing people to wear face masks or receive Covid-19 vaccines. He also announced last December his intention to file legislation banning abortion in Oklahoma.

Multiple Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced legislation giving law enforcement officers statutes by which they would not have to enforce laws that infringe on Second Amendment rights.

There have been no attempts by Oklahoma lawmakers or the federal government for the widespread removal of firearms from citizens of Oklahoma.

As of November 1, 2019, Oklahoma's permitless carry law allows anyone age 21 or older, who is not disqualified from possessing a firearm under state and federal law, to carry without a permit.