Sequoyah County Clerk arrested on multiple charges including public intoxication

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The newly elected Sequoyah County Clerk has been arrested on charges of public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.

According to officials, Gina Cox was arrested on Tuesday (March 23) and is the wife of the Sequoyah County Undersheriff. She was elected County Clerk in November.

She bonded out of jail Tuesday.

According to our CBS affiliate KOTV, deputies said it took them a while to report the arrest because Cox was allegedly being combative and uncooperative while jail staff tried to complete the booking process.