x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Sequoyah County Clerk arrested on multiple charges including public intoxication

Gina Cox was arrested on Tuesday (March 23) and is the wife of the Sequoyah County Undersheriff.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The newly elected Sequoyah County Clerk has been arrested on charges of public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.

According to officials, Gina Cox was arrested on Tuesday (March 23) and is the wife of the Sequoyah County Undersheriff. She was elected County Clerk in November.

She bonded out of jail Tuesday.

According to our CBS affiliate KOTV, deputies said it took them a while to report the arrest because Cox was allegedly being combative and uncooperative while jail staff tried to complete the booking process. 

5NEWS is working to gather more information about what exactly lead to her arrest.

RELATED: Former Fort Smith pastor murdered in his Oklahoma home

RELATED: 4-year-old boy in LeFlore County forms special bond with UPS driver