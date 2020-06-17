Sequoyah Co. residents asked to conserve water due to county pump issues

Pump issues are impacting the entire county right now and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are having trouble getting parts and supplies to fix the issues.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Residents in Sequoyah County are being asked to voluntarily conserve water as the county fixes water pump issues.

According to Sequoyah County Water Association Manager, Vance Mooney, residents north of Vian have reported low water pressure.

Mooney says the pump issues are impacting the entire county right now and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are having trouble getting parts and supplies to fix the issues.

Examples of conserving water are not washing cars and not watering your grass.