September Call-Up Blood Drive giving away free tickets to Natural's game

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The September Call-Up Blood Drive is offering free Northwest Arkansas Naturals tickets to blood donors.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be covering the cost of two admission tickets to the Naturals game on September 16 vs. the Springfield Cardinals.

Donors will also be receiving a CBCO’s outdoor-themed T-shirt while supplies last and an entry for other prizes such as team memorabilia and 2022 tickets.

CBCO says there is currently a critical need for all blood types and they are working hard to fill reserve levels following the long Labor Day weekend. CBCO donors provide blood for 44 area healthcare facilities.

“There’s a real need right now, as we come out of Labor Day and transition into a fall blood drive schedule,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “Many of our summer donors that give only during our ‘Bleed Blue’ event in the summer are now eligible again. Why not get that extra donation in, while at the same time reaping the benefits of one last trip to the ballpark in 2021?”

The drive starts today (Sept. 7) and will continue through Friday. It is taking place at CBCO Donor Centers in Springdale and Bentonville. Times and locations are shown below.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Springdale Donor Center is located at 3503 S. Thompson St.

Bentonville Donor Center is located at 1400 SE Walton Blvd.