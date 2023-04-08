Senior pickleball tournament to be held in NWA

Over 160 players from 9 different states will be competing.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The NW Arkansas U.S. Senior Tournament is taking place in Springdale this weekend.

The tournament will be held at the Springdale Recreation Center located at 1906 Cambridge Street.

Dates

Friday, Aug. 4 - 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 -7 p.m.

Over 160 players from 9 different states will be competing.

The U.S. Senior Pickleball (USSP) in Northwest Arkansas says its mission is "to support the growth of pickleball around the world through a social, competitive environment for players of all skill levels ages 50 plus."