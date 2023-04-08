x
Senior pickleball tournament to be held in NWA

Over 160 players from 9 different states will be competing.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The NW Arkansas U.S. Senior Tournament is taking place in Springdale this weekend. 

The tournament will be held at the Springdale Recreation Center located at 1906 Cambridge Street. 

Dates

  • Friday, Aug. 4 - 8 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 -7 p.m.

The U.S. Senior Pickleball (USSP) in Northwest Arkansas says its mission is "to support the growth of pickleball around the world through a social, competitive environment for players of all skill levels ages 50 plus."

