Senators Cotton, Young introduce bill to prohibit stimulus payments for illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Senator Todd Young of Indiana introduced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget that would prohibit illegal immigrants receiving Economic Impact (EI) Payments or stimulus payments.

EI Payments were first authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help provide relief to Americans and spur economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Cotton said, “The Biden administration shouldn’t reward illegal immigrants for breaking our laws by giving them checks. Instead of courting foreigners with U.S. taxpayer funds, President Biden should use that money to aid American schools, businesses, and families.”

If passed, the amendment would ensure money only goes to legal American citizens.

“Economic Impact Payments were intended to provide a lifeline to Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic," said Young. "They were not intended for people who are in our country illegally. Our amendment would ensure that people who break our immigration laws aren’t receiving taxpayer-funded handouts.”

Text of the amendment is available here.