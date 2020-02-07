Arkansas Senator talks firework safety after truck catches on fire

Sen. Jim Hendren says he thought all of the fireworks were out when he put them in his truck, but the truck caught fire.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — State Senator Jim Hendren has a message for Arkansans as we enter the 4th of July holiday weekend, make sure all fireworks are put out.

Hendren, from Benton County, is discussing firework safety after his truck caught on fire Wednesday (July 1) night.

Hendren says after putting on a fireworks show for church and family, he put spent fireworks in the back of his truck, doused them with a water hose to make sure nothing was burning, but apparently missed something.

"Had it not been for incredible first responders would have lost our house. All safe and grateful," Hendren said on Twitter.