Senator Cotton condemns SCOTUS for overturning Lousiana abortion law

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on Monday (June 29) after the Supreme Court made a decision regarding the regulation of abortion clinics in Louisiana.

The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.

Cotton stated, “Americans hoping for justice for women and unborn babies were let down again today by John Roberts. The Chief Justice may believe that he’s protecting the institutional integrity of the Court, but in reality, his politicized decision-making only undermines it.”