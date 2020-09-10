Sen. Tom Cotton visits Gentry Schools

Senator Cotton checked in to see how the school is handing COVID-19 and blended learning.

GENTRY, Ark. — While on the campaign trail, Senator Tom Cotton made a stop Friday (Oct. 9) at Gentry Schools intermediate and primary campus.

He went to check in and see how the school is handing COVID-19 and blended learning.

With coronavirus impacting schools across Arkansas, school districts had to adapt to many changes and take on new ways of learning.

Teachers had a round table discussion and shared how the year has gone so far.

Those at the school said they love when state leaders come to visit and they can share their accomplishments, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

“Everyone knows how hard teachers are working how the communities are coming together and these unprecedented times and moving forward together so our children are learning and growing,” said Principal Victoria Groomer.

“Despite all the challenges that they face they’re able by enlarge to have a regular classroom environment where students are learning to read and to write and to get educational foundation they need,” Senator Cotton said.